84-year-old pledges life savings for Cabinet Minister Atul Bora’s 2026 campaign

A Correspondent

BOKAKHAT: A deeply emotional and exceptional incident from Budhbar village under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency has now become a topic of discussion across the region. Upen Saikia, the Namghariya (caretaker of the Namghar) of Budhbar village, has announced that he is ready to offer a bundle of his hard-earned savings to MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora to support his participation in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The announcement came on Monday after the village’s main road received approval for paving. Amid a celebratory procession by the villagers, Saikia showed the media a clay pot in which he had carefully preserved his savings and stated that he wished to present the amount to MLA and Minister Atul Bora for the upcoming election.

Eighty-four-year-old Upen Saikia told the media that he made this decision out of appreciation for development, integrity, and dedication to public service. According to him, “Supporting a representative who works tirelessly for the welfare of the people is not merely a political responsibility, but also a moral duty.”

Known as a respected and trustworthy figure in the village, Saikia has long been actively involved in social, cultural, and spiritual activities. As a Namghariya, he is inspired by the values of discipline, service, and sacrifice upheld by the Namghar tradition. Some villagers commented that it was these very ideals that motivated him to extend his support.

Local intellectuals believe that this gesture sets a positive example of the healthy relationship of trust between politics and the people in Assamese society. At a time when electoral politics is often associated with money power and influential forces, the resolve of an ordinary villager to contribute his hard-earned savings presents a refreshing and inspiring perspective.

Residents of Budhbar village described the incident as a matter of pride. They stated that it is not merely support for a leader, but a strong social message in favor of development-oriented politics. According to them, when ordinary citizens support public-service-oriented leadership within their means, democracy becomes stronger and more meaningful.

Meanwhile, 84-year-old Upen Saikia’s pledge has added a quiet yet deeply significant chapter to the political history of Bokakhat—where sacrifice, trust, and gratitude rise above political equations and place human values at the forefront.

Also Read: Atul Bora pays tribute to Patharughat peasant martyrs on Krishak Swahid Diwas