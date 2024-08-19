Assam: AUSU demands immediate suspension of teacher accused of molestation

A Correspondent

Silchar: The Assam University Student Union (AUSU) had formally requested the immediate suspension of Biswajit Das, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Law, following serious allegations of misconduct and harassment brought against him by a student from the 6th semester of the B.A. LL.B. The demand was conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Assam University through an official memorandum submitted by the AUSU. Silchar police had already arrested Biswajit Das from the university campus after a girl student lodged a complaint accusing him of trying to molest her in his office chamber. The court had sent Das to three days of police custody.

The memorandum, signed by AUSU president Shubham Roy, general secretary Partha Pratim Kurmi, and Assistant General Secretary Kuldeep Paul, outlined the concerns of the student body regarding the potential influence the accused might have on the ongoing investigation. The AUSU emphasized that suspending Das from his duties during the investigation was crucial to ensuring a fair and unbiased process. They warned that his continued presence on campus could intimidate witnesses, undermine the safety of students, and tarnish the academic environment of the university.

The allegations against Das had caused significant unrest among students, with many expressing fears about their safety and the integrity of the university’s response. The AUSU leadership stressed that the suspension would not only protect the investigation’s integrity but also reaffirm the administration’s commitment to justice and student welfare.

They urged the university administration to act swiftly, asserting that a suspension pending the outcome of the investigation would demonstrate the administration’s seriousness in handling such critical issues.

Also Read: Schoolgirl molested by unidentified miscreants, complain lodged in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)