Assam: Auto Driver Arrested For Flashing Private Part To College Girl In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a harrowing ordeal that has sent shockwaves across the academic community in Silchar district of Assam, a female student studying in Assam University fell victim to sexual assault by an auto-rickshaw driver while heading home from college.

This shocking incident unfolded on August 19 as the student, a research scholar, was returning to her residence located in Irongmara village.

As per reports, the students had just finished attending her classes, after which she proceeded towards boarding an auto-rickshaw driven by a man identified as Badrujaman Farooq.

Suspicion arouse when Farooq insisted her to sit in the front seat beside him, an unusual request for a passenger.