Meghalaya NEC Employee Arrested for Alleged Rape, Sent to 14-Day Custody

SHILLONG: A 58-year-old senior employee of the North Eastern Council, Meghalaya, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old female coworker.

The accused identified as Shambhu Sharma is a cashier at the NEC.

The arrest was made after the young woman filed her complaint at the Laitumkhrah police station in Shillong, in which she had narrated her alleged assault.

The complaint mentioned that Sharma had asked the woman to accompany him to a bank in Shillong for assistance in some work-related task.

After going to the bank Sharma managed to persuade the young lady to call by his place to pick up his tiffin.

She alleged that Sharma forcefully raped her the moment she stepped inside.