Meghalaya NEC Employee Arrested for Alleged Rape, Sent to 14-Day Custody

SHILLONG: A 58-year-old senior employee of the North Eastern Council, Meghalaya, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old female coworker.
The accused identified as Shambhu Sharma is a cashier at the NEC.
The arrest was made after the young woman filed her complaint at the Laitumkhrah police station in Shillong, in which she had narrated her alleged assault.
The complaint mentioned that Sharma had asked the woman to accompany him to a bank in Shillong for assistance in some work-related task.
After going to the bank Sharma managed to persuade the young lady to call by his place to pick up his tiffin.
She alleged that Sharma forcefully raped her the moment she stepped inside.
The incident occurred at about 1.30 pm on Monday. An FIR was registered against Sharma, 34, after which he was arrested, medically examined and produced in front of a District and Sessions Court in Meghalaya today.
A case has been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station, case number 147/2024. Sharma has been framed with charges under Sections 127(2), Section 74, and Section 64(2)(b) of the BNS for the offence of wrongful confinement, assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and rape.
The police are further investigating the case and have set out to grab more evidence against the said accused.
The incident had occurred at a time when the entire country was up in arms against the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata. The uproar over that unfortunate event has widespread anger with demands for justice, therefore this case from Meghalaya makes it even more alarming.
