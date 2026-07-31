Assam: AVFU conducts poultry vaccination and awareness drive in Nalbari

GUWAHATI: The ICAR–AICRP on Poultry Breeding under the Directorate of Research, Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU), organised a poultry vaccination and awareness drive at Jagra Model Village in Nalbari district to promote scientific poultry farming and disease prevention.

Held in collaboration with the Institute of Veterinary Biologicals, the State Veterinary Dispensary, Jagra, and Anajori Development Society, the programme trained around 250 poultry farmers in scientific vaccination techniques. Nearly 5,000 poultry birds were vaccinated against Ranikhet (Newcastle) disease, while farmers received free medicines, multivitamins, mineral mixtures and nutritional supplements.

The programme focused on scientific poultry management, recommended vaccination schedules and practical demonstrations to help reduce disease-related losses, improve poultry productivity and strengthen rural livelihoods. It was led by Dr Mihir Sarma and a team of veterinary experts, with active participation from local poultry farmers, a press release said.

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