Assam: Awareness camp against excessive use of chemicals in fishponds held in Chamaria LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: An extensive awareness camp cum procession was organised at Champupara under Goroimari Development Block in Chamaria LAC on Tuesday, highlighting the dangers of excessive use of chemicals and fertilisers in fish ponds. The programme witnessed spontaneous participation from 100 local fish farmers, including 75 women, reflecting the growing concern over sustainable aquaculture practices in the region. Dr Sanjay Sharma, District Fisheries Development Officer, Kamrup, addressed the gathering and explained the ill-effects of chemical inputs in fisheries, stressing that such practices pose serious health hazards to human beings. He urged farmers to adopt scientific fish farming methods in line with the package of practices recommended by the Fishery Department.

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