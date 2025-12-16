Nagaon Launches Landmark Eviction Drive to Restore Natural Waterways

Nagaon: In a significant and people-centric initiative, the Nagaon district administration has launched a large-scale eviction drive aimed at restoring natural water channels that have long been obstructed by illegal encroachments. Breaking away from conventional eviction methods involving heavy demolition, the administration has adopted an unconventional approach, using manual labour, basic tools, and determined resolve to reclaim government land and revive vital waterways.

The four-day operation, which began on Tuesday under the Dhing Revenue Circle, focuses on dismantling unauthorised embankments and fishponds constructed across natural streams and wetlands. These illegal structures had blocked the free flow of water from the historic Bherbheri Beel in Shalnabari village through several interconnected areas, including Tuktuki, Ahom Gaon, Katahguri, Roumari Beel, Moiradhwaj, and Magurmari Beel. Over the years, these obstructions caused chronic waterlogging, artificial flooding, and damage to rural roads, severely affecting the daily lives of local residents.

Due to the narrow and marshy terrain of the affected channels, bulldozers could not initially access the sites. As a result, more than 100 labourers were deployed to manually dismantle the embankments using spades, hoes, and shovels. Officials described the drive as an effort to restore nature’s natural course rather than target residential structures or livelihoods.

“This is not just an eviction drive, it is an environmental restoration initiative,” said a senior district official overseeing the operation. He added that the action was taken in response to long-standing complaints from villagers who have faced repeated flooding and infrastructure damage. Local residents have welcomed the move with the hope that the restoration of water flow will bring relief ahead of future monsoons.

A villager from Ahom Gaon said the initiative could finally put an end to years of stagnant water and recurring floods. However, acknowledging the slow progress due to the scale of the task, the administration has now arranged for excavator machines from Nagaon town to support the operation. According to the district Public Relations Officer, the deployment of machinery will help speed up the process while maintaining the drive’s focus on ecological balance and public welfare.

The initiative is being seen as a model for ethical and sustainable eviction practices, balancing governance, environmental responsibility, and community interest.