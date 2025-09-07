Assam: Awareness Campaign on POSH Act at Moirabari GP office

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: As a part of the 10-day special awareness campaign of women empowerment, a programme on the POSH Act was organized by the District Hub for Women Empowerment Centre in collaboration with Moirabari ICDS Project at Moirabari GP office on Friday. The Block Development Officer of Moirabari Block, teachers of Rastra Bhasa School, Health Officer, Moirabari Child Development Project Officer, supervisors, and local women were present in the programme. The Project Officer briefed everyone on the POSH Act, an initiative taken by the Government of India to ensure security and dignity in the workplace of women. The POSH Act explains how to stop sexual harassment against women.

Also Read: Assam: Strict measures enforced to prevent workplace sexual harassment