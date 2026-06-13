Assam: Awareness Drive Marks World Day against Child Labour in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In observance of the World Day Against Child Labour 2026, the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (SANKALP), under the Women and Child Development Department, Dibrugarh, organized a series of awareness programmes across various tea garden areas of the district.

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Childline, and the Dibrugarh District Administration.

The awareness drives aimed to educate adolescents and their parents about the harmful effects of child labour and the importance of ensuring children’s rights to education, protection, and healthy development.

During the programmes, resource persons highlighted the legal provisions prohibiting child labour, the responsibilities of parents and communities in preventing child exploitation, and the mechanisms available for the rescue and rehabilitation of children found in vulnerable situations. Participants were also informed about various child protection services and avenues for reporting cases of child labour and abuse.

Officials stressed the importance of collective community action to eliminate child labour and reiterated the commitment of all stakeholders to creating a safe and nurturing environment for every child.

The campaign was conducted under the theme “Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour”, reinforcing the message that safeguarding children’s rights is a shared responsibility of society.

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