Assam: Awareness drive on diarrhoea and cholera held in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In view of the recent rise of diarrhoea and cholera cases across the state, a series of health awareness programmes were held in several tea estates of Udalguri district this week.

The campaign, jointly organized by NRDS and the District Health Society, aimed to educate tea garden workers and residents about preventive measures and control of water-borne diseases.

On Thursday, awareness meetings were conducted at Atherikhat, Nonaipara, and Suwala tea estates. District Surveillance Officer Dr Dhruvajyoti Pathak and District Epidemiologist Dr Satyajit Talukdar attended the programme at Atherikhat, where they highlighted the importance of safe drinking water, sanitation, and timely medical consultation to prevent outbreaks.

Earlier, on Wednesday, similar programmes were organized at Betibari and Betali tea estates. Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Kumud Chandra Das, addressed the gatherings, while NHM District Programme Manager Basil Topp, along with Satyajit Talukdar and Lakhyajyoti Bhuyan, also took part in the initiative.

The health awareness campaign was further extended to Hatigarh, Majuli, Kopaati, Suwala, and Bhutiachang tea estates. The sessions included interactive discussions, demonstrations, and community participation, drawing attention to hygiene practices and the need for vigilance during the monsoon season.

Officials stressed that early detection, cleanliness, and proper healthcare access remained the key tools to combat diarrhoea and cholera in vulnerable tea garden areas.

