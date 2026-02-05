Assam: Awareness Marathon at Lokra on World Cancer Day

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted an awareness marathon on Wednesday with the aim of promoting cancer awareness, early detection, and adoption of a healthy lifestyle among the public.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 1,089 runners, including civilians, defence personnel, families, and school children from Lokra and surrounding areas, reflecting strong community involvement and collective commitment towards cancer awareness. The marathon was organized in three categories-5 km, 10 km, and 21 km-catering to participants across all age groups.

The event also received valuable support and sponsorship from HDFC Life, Adventra, State Bank of India, and Central Bank of India. All finishers were awarded medals or T-shirts in recognition of their participation and effort. Additionally, the top three participants in each category were presented with certificates, sports shoes, and cash prizes.

The event received an overwhelming response from the local population, highlighting the growing awareness and enthusiasm towards health and fitness initiatives. Refreshments were organized for all participants at the end of the run, contributing to the overall success and positive experience of the event.

