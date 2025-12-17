Assam: Awareness meet held against gender-based violence in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to create awareness among the people of the district against the rising cases of the gender-based violence, SANKALP: District Hub for Empowerment of Women, in cooperation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Goalpara, organized on Tuesday a street drama focusing upon the witch hunting issue.

The programme was arranged at the Panishali High School where Jahnabi Devi, Secretary of the DLSA, Sailen D Das, Circle Officer of Lakhipur revenue circle, Devajit Adhikary, Chief Legal Counsellor of DLSA, DSWO, Officer-In Charge of Lakhipur police station, RHAC members, PR representatives, and many other dignitaries attended the programme sending a clear message against the crimes faced by the women.

The 'Natyam' drama group enacted the street drama covering all the aspects of the witch hunting issue and suggested solutions and necessary steps to be taken while dealing with such sensitive issues. Women Welfare Office, Goalpara, and Lakhipur ICDS took special initiatives in organizing the event.

