16-Day campaign against gender-based violence concludes with rally in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The district of Hojai witnessed the conclusion of the ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign with a vibrant rally held at Tangia Gram Panchayat within Hojai district on Monday. Organized by SANKALP: District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Hojai, in collaboration with Hojai police, Tangia GP officials, and ICDS supervisors, the rally brought together Anganwadi Workers, Jeevika Sakhi of ASRLM, and local women to raise their voices against violence towards women. Notably, from December 6 to 8, five street plays were performed in prominent localities such as 3 No. Kaki, 4 Ali, Tangia Bazar, and near Tangia GP. Through compelling performances, the street plays highlighted the dangers of gender-based violence, domestic violence, and child marriage, sensitizing the public and encouraging collective action.

The campaign was officially launched on November 25 at Murajhar Gaon Panchayat Office, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. More than 150 community members participated in an awareness session led by SANKALP, focusing on the 2025 global theme, ‘UNiTE to end digital violence against all women and girls,’ which addresses the growing threat of online harassment and digital violence.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunima Sarma, District Programme Coordinator, emphasized that gender-based violence remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations, occurring in homes, workplaces, public spaces, and digital platforms. Mahbuba Jamil, Gender Specialist (Samarthya), stressed the importance of education and self-awareness in breaking cycles of violence, urging participants to challenge harmful attitudes and foster respect. Tina Bhattacharjee, Gender Specialist (Sambal), called for support for survivors and for speaking out against discrimination.

Javed Ali, District Programme Assistant, informed attendees about helplines available for women in distress, including the 24×7 toll-free women’s helpline 181, Child Helpline 1098, and Cyber Helpline 1930.

