Assam: Awareness meet on artificial insemination of cattle held in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A district-level awareness meeting on artificial insemination of cattle was held on Tuesday in Nalbari by the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, in association with the Assam Livestock Development Agency and with the support of the Government of India’s National Gokul Mission.

The meeting was organised with the objective of creating awareness among livestock farmers about the importance of artificial insemination as an advanced breeding technology for genetic improvement of cattle, enhancing productivity, and increasing the income of livestock farmers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Narayan Deka, Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, and Nalbari District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer Dr Shankar Sharma highlighted various aspects of modern cattle breeding practices and the benefits of artificial insemination.

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