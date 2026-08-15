DMC warns of seizing stray cattle as roaming cows foul public spaces in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has issued a public notice directing cattle owners to keep their bovines under proper control and prevent them from roaming freely in market areas and on public roads.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, stated that cattle, particularly cows, are frequently found roaming in various market areas under the corporation’s jurisdiction. The presence of cow dung and scattered waste has also been affecting cleanliness and sanitation, causing inconvenience to the general public.

The civic body has directed owners to immediately remove their cattle from market areas and public roads and ensure proper cleanliness around such places.

The DMC has warned that failure to comply with the directive could lead to the corporation seizing and removing stray cattle and moving them to a designated Gaushala. Such action, the notice said, would be carried out at the risk and cost of the concerned owners without any further notice.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Launches Major Drive Against Illegal Encroachments