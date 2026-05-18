Assam: Awareness meet on human-elephant conflict held in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: An awareness meeting on human-elephant conflict and forest conservation was organized at Pukhuripara under the initiative of the Bondapara Regional Forest Office under West Kamrup Forest Division on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Bondapara Regional Forest Officer Kulumanali Gogoi, Forest Guard Mainul Ingti, Village Headman Hiramba Rabha, along with several distinguished personalities of the area. The gathering highlighted measures to protect forests and ways to mitigate rising human-elephant conflicts, urging villagers to remain vigilant and cooperative.

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