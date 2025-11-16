Assam: Awareness on GI tag handloom products held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Handloom and Textile department of BTC on Friday organized an awareness programme on Geographical Indication tag handloom products at conference hall of Kokrajhar Development Block, Titaguri where local weavers were invited.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, BTC EM Derhasat Basumatary said the awareness on GI tag handloom products was organized by the department to make weavers aware on the local products so that no one can duplicate it. He said Bodo handloom products like Dokhna, Gamsa, Jwmbaigra, Aronai, Endiji and others have got GI recognition which are recognized as Bodo handloom products. After getting GI tag, no one can claim and copy it, he said adding that the weavers should know about the importance of GI tag and protect the quality of products.

Basumatary said the Bodos were the traditional weavers and they prepare natural thread from the golden cocoon of Endi and Muga and make their own dresses themselves. He called upon the weavers to think to go ahead with commercial outlook for economic development of the local weavers. He also said the government of BTC will look forward to extend necessary assistance for furthering the handloom products.

Rita Devi, Chief Technical Officer of Handloom and Textile, Government of Assam in her speech as resource person said getting GI tag meant giving authorize to a particular community. She said the prices of the products go up when it gets GI registration. She called upon the weavers to create GI tag users.

Also Read: Hailakandi Workshop Boosts Handloom & Handicraft Skills