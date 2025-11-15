Hailakandi Hosts Technical Workshop to Boost Handloom and Handicraft Sector

Hailakandi: A one-day technical workshop for strengthening the handloom and handicraft sector was held on 14 November at the premises of DI&CC, Hailakandi. The programme was organised by DI&CC in collaboration with Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (ASIDC) and the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) under the RAMP initiative.

The programme commenced with the welcome address by Sri Nurul Amin, GM (i/c), DI&CC Hailakandi. Furthermore, Pranjal Rajkhowa, Senior Faculty, NEHHDC, presented the objectives of the workshop. He called upon artisans to avail themselves of the government schemes developed for uplifting traditional industries, enlarging the scope of local craftsmanship.