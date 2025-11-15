Hailakandi Hosts Technical Workshop to Boost Handloom and Handicraft Sector

Hailakandi: A one-day technical workshop for strengthening the handloom and handicraft sector was held on 14 November at the premises of DI&CC, Hailakandi. The programme was organised by DI&CC in collaboration with Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (ASIDC) and the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) under the RAMP initiative.
The programme commenced with the welcome address by Sri Nurul Amin, GM (i/c), DI&CC Hailakandi. Furthermore, Pranjal Rajkhowa, Senior Faculty, NEHHDC, presented the objectives of the workshop. He called upon artisans to avail themselves of the government schemes developed for uplifting traditional industries, enlarging the scope of local craftsmanship.
The key dignitaries who graced the occasion included Saksham Paul of ASIDC, Alakesh Sarma, Jyotiprasad Chaliha of NEHHDC Faculty, and Taukanta Saikia of the Department of Handloom and Textiles. Farida Yeasmin, Assistant Manager, spoke eloquently to inspire the artisans to be innovative and entrepreneurial in preserving and strengthening indigenous crafts.
The workshop aimed at building the capacity of local weavers and artisans in improving their traditional skills, quality of products, and furthering their awareness of market opportunities. More than 150 artisans, weavers, CMAAA beneficiaries, and SHG members joined from all over the Hailakandi district, truly representing the district’s vibrant craft community.
The NEHHDC expert trainers conducted several technical sessions on product design, branding, packaging, quality enhancement, digital marketing, and strategies for entry into various e-commerce platforms.
The event provided a useful platform for artisans, SHG groups, entrepreneurs, and officials to discuss sectoral challenges and identify opportunities for growth. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, marking a productive step toward strengthening the region's handloom and handicraft ecosystem.