Assam: Awareness on Rashtriya Poshan Mah Held at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: An awareness programme convened by the regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication under the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Tezpur in association with Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan, Itakhola on National Poshan Month and Swachchata Seva was held at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan on Sunday with a day-long programme. The awareness programme was inaugurated by Lakhi Kanta Bora, former president of Sootea Anchalik Panchayat. The awareness programme was addressed by Sarangapani Bora, officer in-charge of the Tezpur regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication.

Addressing the session, officer Bora had asked all to be health conscious and to maintain a balanced diet in our daily routine. He further added that the children, pregnant women and the old age people should draw special attention in this regard. A series of competitions were organized among the students and the women of the area. The National Poshan Month has been observed from September 1 to September 30 each year with a special focus on anaemia, growth monitoring, complementary feeding etc. under the guidance of the central government.

