Assam: 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 concludes in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 was successfully observed in Lakhimpur ICDS Project. During the course of the initiative, month long activities were observed in the ICDS Project concerned with the 2024 themes— viz. Anaemia Prevention, Growth Monitoring, Complementary Feeding, Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, Technology for Better Governance,

Environment Protection with Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and other activities like Nutrition-Specific Interventions by placing a strong emphasis on areas directly related to nutrition promoting healthy eating practices, improving dietary diversity and educating communities about locally available nutritious foods in addition to mass sensitization activities under the active guidance of Birinchi Bora, CDPO, Lakhimpur ICDS Project, and Bishnu Dev Sarma, District Poshan Coordinator.

On the closing day on Friday, a recipe competition-cum-exhibition on millets and locally available food was organized. Moreover, healthy child certificate distribution, fruit distribution, cultural programmes were also organised at Uttar Purbanchal Sanskritk Sangha, Ahuchaul Gaon, North Lakhimpur town in the presence of ADC Kukila Gogoi and Jyotikana Chetia ACS, DSWO, Lakhimpur and other officers and employees of the departments concerned. Supervisors, Poshan Teams, Office Staff, AWW and AWH of Lakhimpur ICDS Project enthusiastically participated in the programmes of the month-long initiative.

