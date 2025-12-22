Assam: Awareness programme held on stray animal menace in Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GOHPUR: In view of the rising incidents involving stray animals in urban and semi-urban areas, Chaiduar College (Autonomous), Gohpur, organized an awareness programme titled ‘City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price’ on Saturday. The programme, held in the Digital Conference Room of the college, was organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) with a focus on public safety and the growing risks faced by children. Vice-Principal Herambor Payeng formally inaugurated the programme and appreciated the IQAC for initiating a discussion on a matter of immediate social concern. Dr Mohini Mohan Borah, Head and Associate Professor of the Department of Zoology and Nodal Officer of the Medical Laboratory Technician course, delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the programme. Addressing the gathering, Dr Borah stated that the stray animal problem, particularly involving dogs, had emerged as a serious public health and social issue rather than a purely administrative one. He referred to increasing cases of dog bites, road accidents, and the psychological impact on school-going children, along with the threat of zoonotic diseases.

