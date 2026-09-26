Assam: Awareness programme on Ayurveda Day held at Boko Block PHC

A correspondent

BOKO: An awareness programme was organised at the Boko Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) on Friday to mark the 11th Ayurveda Day 2026. The event featured discussions on Ayurveda, mental health, and the growing problem of tobacco and substance abuse.

Dr Monaj Kr Sharma, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Rangia Model Hospital, along with other health officials, addressed the gathering and spoke on various aspects of Ayurveda and its relevance in daily life. The speakers highlighted the usefulness of Ayurvedic medicines and emphasised the importance of adopting healthy practices based on traditional systems of medicine.

Dr Arabinda Das, District Nodal Officer (AYUSH), Kamrup, also addressed the participants and discussed the harmful effects of tobacco and substance abuse, urging people to be aware of the health risks associated with such habits.

Dr Dhruba Baruah, SDM&HO, Boko BPHC, spoke about mental health and stressed the importance of awareness and timely support for people facing mental health-related concerns.

Also Read: Celebration of 11th National Ayurveda Day 2026