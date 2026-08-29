Assam: Awareness programme on branding and marketing in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: An awareness programme under the PM Vishwakarma scheme was organised on Friday at the conference hall of the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Nalbari, by the MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Guwahati, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The one-day programme primarily focused on branding and marketing, with several resource persons delivering detailed presentations and creating awareness among the beneficiaries about various aspects of the scheme. Around 80 beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme from Nalbari district participated in the awareness programme.

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