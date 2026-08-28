Assam: Meeting under ‘Amar Mati Amar Nayak’ initiative held in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A district-level committee meeting was held in Nalbari on Thursday to discuss the identification of local heroes and heroines under 'Amar Mati Amar Nayak', a significant cultural and educational initiative launched as a special initiative of the Governor of Assam.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, Nalbari.

The initiative aims to identify distinguished personalities and local heroes and heroines from different districts and document their contributions to society. It seeks to recognise and preserve the contributions of individuals in areas including social welfare, education, culture, and literature, while also creating a sense of pride and inspiration among school students towards their native places and local heritage.

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