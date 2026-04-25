Assam: Awareness programme on cyber security held at Sadiya College

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TINSUKIA: The Assam Science Society Sadiya branch, on Thursday, in collaboration with NSS Unit, & IQAC, Sadiya College, organized an awareness programme on cyber security for the student community. It aimed to outline the vulnerability of different digital platforms and cyber threats. The programme was held at Sadiya College under the project 'Digital Dissemination Programme on Cyber Security for College Level Students - Application of Digital Platforms for Digital Dissemination 25-26' and was sponsored by the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department of the Assam Government.

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