Assam: Udalguri observes Safer Internet Day with focus on cyber security

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In line with global observances, Udalguri district marked Safer Internet Day on February 10, highlighting the urgent need for secure online practices amid rising cyber threats. The event, held at the District Commissioner's meeting hall, was organized jointly by the Udalguri District Administration and the District Information and Science Centre, with participation from key local stakeholders. Safer Internet Day, observed annually on the second Tuesday of February, aims to promote responsible internet use, particularly among children and young adults. This year's theme focused on the safe application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strong cyber security measures, reflecting the evolving digital landscape.

Hiranya Jyoti Bharali, the District Information and Science Officer, highlighted the importance of the day during the proceedings. "With the rapid proliferation of the internet, cybercrimes have surged, making it imperative to safeguard personal information and raise awareness," Bharali stated. He emphasized that the initiative seeks to empower users to navigate online spaces safely, protecting vulnerable groups from potential harms.

