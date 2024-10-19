Assam: Awareness programme on environment held at Karbi Anglong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Dongkamukam: On Friday, Don Bosco High School Students, Satgaon, near Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong held an awareness programme on environment. The programme was launched by Principal Fr Albert Thyrniang in presence of Fr Charles Sangma, Fr Justin Chinaparaj, Sister Superior Mary Hasda, teachers and a good number of guardians.

Short animation films etc were shown in the presbytery hall from where students were asked to note down the important points from the video and animation and from the points interaction and discussion were also held with children.

Fr. Albert Thyrniang finally made people aware of the significance of recycling the waste materials that are readily available nearby, especially plastics; planting more trees for the next generation; sifting waste products, i.e., separating plastics from other materials; creating a proper garbage disposal area; and simultaneously maintaining a clean environment. The parents who were present during the programme also appreciated the event.

