Assam: Shesthajit Brahma Memorial Trust established in Bilasipara

OUR Correspondent

BILASIPARA: Bharati Patgiri, retired principal of Bilasipara College as well an author, established a trust under the name Shesthajit Brahma Memorial Trust in memory of his only son who died a few years ago of cancer. She appointed Dr. Kanulal Das as managing trustee and Krishna Chandra Ghose as deputy managing trustee of the trust. The aims and objectives of the trust is to help the poor patients for treatment who are diagnosed with cancer, TB and other diseases. Bharati Patgiri died of cancer on October 10 at Bilasipara Model Hospital. Following Patgiri’s passing, individuals have been discovered disparaging the trustees for no apparent reason. In order to set the record straight, managing trustee Dr. KL Das called a press conference on Thursday at Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan in Bilasipara. There, he thoroughly explained the ins and outs of the trust, the passing of Bharati Patgiri, and the fabrication and false criticism directed towards a particular group of people to the trustees. It should be mentioned that Bharati Patgiri gave the trust the building and the land in addition to all of its other possessions.

Also Read: Assam: Kati Bihu celebrated in Dima Hasao

Also Watch: