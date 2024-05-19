Assam: Awareness programme on hypertension organized at Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital

TINSUKIA: To generate awareness among the masses on hypertension or high blood pressure, May 17 is celebrated as World Hypertension Day every year. On this occasion the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) organized an awareness programme at the headquarters of Project Udayak here on Friday. Addressing the programme, Dr.Bipul Chandra Kalita, assistant professor, Department of Cardiology, Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital talked on the causes and remedies of hypertension. Several senior officers, doctor and hundreds of workers and their families of Project Udayak of BRO attended the programme.

