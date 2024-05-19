All India Brahmin Front Assam State Committee lodge FIR against principal of Bhawanipur Regional College in Bajali district

PATHSALA: The All India Brahmin Front Assam State Committee has filed a complaint at Patacharkuchi police station against the Principal of Bhawanipur Regional College, Manas Chakraborty, following a contentious incident during the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) exam.

As per report, a student appearing for the ongoing Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) examination was asked to remove sacred thread from his body before entering the exam centre at Bhawanipur Anchalik College in Bajali district on Wednesday. According to sources, the student has been identified as Dhritiraj Basistha, a resident of Barbatabari village, who went to the examination centre with his mother. During checking, the securities at the exam centre allegedly asked the student to remove his sacred thread before entering the exam centre.

Also Read: Assam: 22-year-old youth found hanging in Bajali district

Also Watch: