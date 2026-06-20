Assam: Awareness programme on legal and social Issues held in Nagaon

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NAGAON: An awareness programme on ‘COTPA 2003, Road Safety, Anti-Narcotics, NALSA DAWN Scheme 2025, NALSA ASHA Scheme 2025, Cyber and Financial Safety, and Anti-Ragging’ was held at the conference hall of Khagarijan College here on Friday. The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Nagaon, in collaboration with the District Tobacco Control Cell under the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon, and Khagarijan College. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, Paramita Sarkar, attended as the keynote speaker and presented a detailed analysis of various aspects related to the NDPS Act.

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