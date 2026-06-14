Cybercrime and Digital Safety Awareness Programmes Held in Jamugurihat Schools

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Awareness programmes on cybercrime and digital safety, convened by Swadriti Foundation, were held at Jamuguri Senior Secondary School on Friday and at Jamuguri Higher Secondary School on Saturday. Both the awareness programmes were attended by Rupjyoti Kalita, ASP, Biswanath, and Assistant Commandant of 12th AP Battalion, Kusumtola, as a resource person. Addressing the awareness sessions, ASP Rupjyoti Kalita spoke about the growing banking fraud, data leakage, social media fraud, cyberbullying, theft of private data, etc. He asked all concerned to remain at a safe distance from the temptation of offers.

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