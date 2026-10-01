Assam: Awareness programme on NDPS held in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district organised an awareness programme on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) at Jhanji Hemnath Sarmah College on Tuesday in the presence of the college students and teachers. A PowerPoint presentation on NDPS was presented before the students and faculty members by Bhaskarraj Baruah, Officer-in-Charge, Gaurisagar police station, highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of awareness, prevention, early intervention, and seeking appropriate help.

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