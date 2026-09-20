Assam to Set Up Nine NDPS Courts Across Key Districts for Speedier Trials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A notification issued by the Judicial Department of the Assam government stated that 9 Exclusive Special NDPS Courts would be set up in as many districts to ensure a speedier trial of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The notification states that, under powers conferred by subsection (1) of Section 36 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Assam government has decided to constitute 9 (nine) Exclusive Special NDPS Courts in the districts of Barpeta, Dhubri, Kamrup (Amingaon), Karbi Anglong, Tinsukia, Morigaon, Nagaon, Cachar and Sribhumi in Assam.

Further, that the exclusive NDPS courts are being set up for the purpose of providing speedy trial of offences under the said Act, each having territorial jurisdiction over the concerned district.

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