Awareness Programme Against Child Marriage and Drug Abuse Held at Hatsingimari

Hatsingimari: An awareness programme focusing on the prevention of child marriage and drug abuse was organised on Wednesday at the campus of Bright Heritage Academy Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Hatsingimari. The programme was held with the aim of creating awareness, especially among the younger generation, about the social and legal consequences of these issues.

The event was attended by Tabibur Rahman, Chairman of the Assam State Minority Commission, as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he expressed concern over the continued prevalence of child marriage in rural areas despite strict laws. He emphasised the need for collective efforts from society, parents, and educational institutions to stop this harmful practice and protect the rights and future of children.

Rahman also highlighted the growing problem of drug abuse among youth, stating that an increasing number of young people are falling prey to addiction. He informed that the government has taken several initiatives and programmes to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, and mentioned the importance of awareness at the grassroots level.

The programme was also attended by Singhi Ram Mili, Superintendent of Police, South Salmara-Mankachar, Saifuda Ullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ranjit Kumar Saha, District BJP President, former district BJP president Altap Hussain, along with other invited guests.

Speakers urged students to stay away from drugs, focus on education, and play a positive role in society. Teachers of Bright Heritage Academy also spoke on the importance of moral education and awareness in shaping responsible citizens.

A large number of teachers and students participated actively in the programme. The organisers said such awareness meetings are essential to guide the youth and create a safer and healthier society in the district.