Assam: Awareness programme on warehousing development and regulation held in Sonitpur

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TEZPUR: A daylong awareness programme on 'Warehousing Development and Regulation for Farmers, Traders and Dal Mill Owners' was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sonitpur, on July 14. The programme was organised by the Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM), Guwahati, in collaboration with KVK, Sonitpur, with the objective of creating awareness among farmers and other stakeholders on scientific warehousing and storage management.

The technical session commenced with a welcome address by Dr Ranjit Bordoloi, Subject Matter Specialist (Fisheries Science), KVK, Sonitpur, who highlighted the significance of scientific post-harvest management and the need for farmers to adopt improved storage practices to safeguard the quality and value of their produce.

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