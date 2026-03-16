Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Sonitpur hosts training on plant variety protection

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TEZPUR: A day long training programme on Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmer’s Right Authority (PPV & FRA) was organized at the campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Napam, Sonitpur. The main objective of the training programme is to create awareness on germplasm protection of indigenous plant varieties & Registration of farmers variety under PPV&FRA.

In the training programme, Dr. Angana Sarmah, Senior Scientist & Head (i/c), KVK Sonitpur has given welcome speech and briefed about the objective of the programme. Dr. Ratna Kinkar Goswami, Professor, Department of Crop Physiology, Biswanath College of Agriculture has delivered lecture on Importance of Geographical indication, patent of plant varieties and copyright.

Dr. Manoj Kr. Sarma, Professor, Dept. Of PBG has delivered lecture on PPV & FR Act, variety registration, legal protection and its importance to farmers. Dr. Jayanta Kalita, Scientist, BNCA has briefed about the indigenous cereal crop varieties and importance of their conservation.

Shyamol Mahanta, Assistant Seed Certification Officer, Sonitpur has briefed about the process of seed certification so that farmers can get more benefit by producing quality seed. In the programme two numbers of farmer, namely Sikari Singh of Jaroni Village and Lalit Nath from Cheunichuk, Jamugurihat was awarded for preserving and culturing local paddy and ridge guard seed. The programme was attended by 101 numbers of farmer of Sonitpur district.

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