Assam: Awareness programme on women issues held in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A mass awareness programme on issues related to women under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme was organised by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Sivasagar, in collaboration with Sivasagar District Administration at Meckypur Tea Estate, Nazira, on Friday, where more than 2,000 people participated.

Various issues related to women, like women’s education, laws for women, child trafficking, cybercrimes, substance abuse, mind education, menstruation, nutrition, anaemia, etc., were discussed.

A total of 20 awareness camps were also set up by various departments, and more than 100 forms were registered exclusively under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

Forest Man of India Padma Shri Jadav Payeng and popular YouTuber Samay Gogoi were the distinguished guests on the occasion. Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, District Social Welfare Officer, Lecturer of Social Service Centre of Dibrugarh University, Lecturer of Sivasagar Girls’ College, Lecturer of Nazira College, doctors of Geleky Block Primary Health Centre, officers of District Legal Services Authority, and Police Administration were present. Nine women from the district who have excelled in various fields were also felicitated on the occasion.

