Assam: Awareness Rally organised on World Breastfeeding Week at Barchala

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In observance of 'World Breastfeeding Week,' an awareness rally was organised by Laharighat ICDS Project at Barchala on Tuesday. CDPO of Laharighat ICDS Project Jitu Deka, supervisors, Poshan team, the Panchayat President, teachers, ward members, health workers, SLRM members, guardians, and all Anganwadi workers and helpers attended the rally. A convergence meeting was also held with the officials of the line departments.

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