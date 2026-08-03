Assam: World Breastfeeding Week 2026 Launched across Sonitpur District

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2026 is being observed across the Sonitpur district from August 1 to August 7, 2026, with the global theme “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthening What Works.”

The theme highlights the importance of strengthening proven interventions to promote early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, ensuring the best possible start in life for every child. The district-level inaugural programme was held today at the Maternity and Child Hospital, Parua, Tezpur, under the aegis of the District Health Society, National Health Mission (NHM), Sonitpur. Health officials, doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers, mothers, and community members actively participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers emphasized that breastfeeding is one of the most effective and economical ways to ensure the healthy growth and development of infants. Early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth provides the newborn with colostrum, the first milk rich in antibodies, which helps protect babies against infections and diseases. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months provides complete nutrition, strengthens immunity, supports healthy brain development, and reduces the risk of childhood illnesses. Mothers were also encouraged to continue breastfeeding along with appropriate complementary feeding up to two years of age or beyond.

Also Read: Centre to Observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from August 1