Assam: AXX condemns attack on Bihu troupe, seeks probe

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The AXX on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on a Bihu troupe that had travelled to Sribhumi district to perform at a cultural programme, terming the incident unacceptable under any circumstances.

In a press release issued here, Xabha president Basanta Kumar Goswami, vice-president Padum Rajkhowa and principal secretary Debojit Bora said those responsible for hurting the cultural sentiments of the people and disrupting communal harmony must be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The literary body urged the Assam government to order an impartial investigation into the incident and take legal action against those found guilty. It also called for adequate security for the artistes who were attacked and prompt measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Emphasising the importance of mutual respect and communal harmony, the office-bearers said all communities living in the State had a collective responsibility to respect one another’s language, culture and traditions. They noted that preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage and promoting peaceful coexistence among people across regions were essential to the State’s democratic and social fabric.

The release further stressed that differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding rather than violence, asserting that no issue could be settled through violent means.