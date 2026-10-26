Assam: Attack on Bihu Troupe in Sribhumi Sparks Outrage, CM Directs DGP to Act

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/SILCHAR: Various parties and organisations in the state have sharply condemned the attack by miscreants on a Bihu troupe in Karimganj town on the day of Vijaya Dashami. The government has directed the DGP to take stringent action against the culprits.

Hindustan Club invited the Bihu troupe to perform cultural programmes on the night of Dashami. However, all of a sudden some miscreants rushed to the spot and said that they would not allow Bihu songs in the programme. They allegedly assaulted the artistes physically, besides damaging their musical instruments.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam – our pride and our identity. We’ll never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I’ve directed the DGP to take immediate action against those who are responsible for the incident.”

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, “This incident is an unpardonable crime. They (the miscreants) said that they would not allow the performance of Assamese songs there. By whose authority do they dare to make such statements? The government must confront such anti-Assamese forces decisively. Or else, the Assamese will be insecure in Assam.”

Asom Jatiya Parishad and Bir Lachit Sena also strongly condemned the incident. They warned that if the government does not take immediate action against such forces, they will eventually target the Assamese. They also said that this incident is not a good omen for Assam.

Earlier on Saturday, the police arrested 13 accused and produced them before the court. The court granted bail to all 13.

Local MLA and Minister Krishnendu Paul stated, “Bihu is the identity of Assam, and we will not tolerate any attack or insult against artistes. The people of the entire Barak Valley have condemned the assault on the Bihu artists.

The minister visited the villages of Bagergol and Adarkona in Sribhumi, where the Bihu artistes hail from. He held a meeting with the residents of the locality and assured them of the administration taking action against the culprits.

Also Read: PM Modi Says Northeast Youth Are Turning Traditional Crops into Opportunities