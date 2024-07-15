Meghalaya CM Unveils Rs 39 Crore Wah Umkhrah Waterfront Beautification Project

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has unveiled plans for Wah Umkhrah waterfront rejuvenation and beautification project. The project signals significant step towards enhancing urban aesthetics and tourism appeal in state. The Rs 39 crore initiative is set to revamp stretch of Wah Umkhrah riverbank. It integrates modern amenities while preserving ecological balance.

Speaking at the project's launch. CM Sangma emphasized the transformative impact of beautification efforts on Meghalaya's urban landscape. "This project will not only beautify riverfront. But also create central hub for recreational cultural and social activities" he stated. The initiative aims to attract more visitors. Thereby, catalyzing growth of local tourism industry.

Acknowledging challenges posed by river cleanliness. Sangma stressed project's holistic approach. "Beautification must coincide with efforts to clean and maintain river." Sangma affirmed need for multifaceted strategy for sustainable development. The project's scope includes restoring ecological balance of Wah Umkhrah river. Aligning modern infrastructure with environmental preservation goals.

The waterfront rejuvenation project is poised to set benchmark for urban revitalization in Meghalaya. Plans encompassing landscaping recreational facilities. Cultural spaces along riverbank are included. "This marks a significant beginning in our efforts towards holistic urban development." Sangma added. Underscoring project's potential to rejuvenate urban spaces. While preserving natural heritage.

Local authorities anticipate project will create new opportunities for economic growth, particularly in hospitality and service sectors. By enhancing aesthetic appeal of Wah Umkhrah riverfront. The initiative aims to position Meghalaya as premier destination for tourists. Seeking both natural beauty and cultural experiences.

As work on waterfront beautification project prepares to commence, Sangma expressed optimism about its long-term benefits. "This initiative is not just about beautification." He concluded. "It's about fostering sustainable growth. Preserving our natural resources." Calling for community support in ensuring project's success.

The Wah Umkhrah waterfront beautification project reflects Meghalaya's commitment to balancing modern development with environmental stewardship, setting precedent for future urban planning initiatives in region.