Assam: Baan Theatre stages ‘Teton Tamuli’ to reopen renovated Tezpur Library Stage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The newly modernised stage of the historic Tezpur District Library was inaugurated on Saturday evening with the staging of the timeless Assamese play ‘Teton Tamuli,’ written by eminent litterateur and Xahitya Kandari Padmanath Gohain Baruah.

The cultural programme was organised by the Sonitpur district administration in association with the artistes of Baan Theatre, who have been carrying forward a statewide theatrical movement based on the legendary playwright’s works since 2018 as part of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Established in 1956, the Tezpur District Library auditorium has long been regarded as a prominent centre of theatrical activities in Assam. However, due to renovation and modernisation work underway since 2022, cultural programmes and dramatic performances at the venue had remained suspended for the past few years. Following the formal inauguration of the renovated auditorium on March 12 this year, the district administration chose the staging of ‘Teton Tamuli’ to ceremonially reopen the venue for cultural events.

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