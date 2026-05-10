Asom Natya Sanmilan Felicitates Veteran Theatre Artiste Jitendra Nath Sharma in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The South Nalbari branch of Asom Natya Sanmilan on Saturday accorded a public felicitation to veteran actor-director Jitendra Nath Sharma of Banhjani in recognition of his long and dedicated contribution to Assamese theatre.

The felicitation programme was held at the residence of the 86-year-old theatre artiste at Budrukuchi (Bhoira) under Banhjani in Nalbari district. The meeting was presided over by Dhaneswar Sharma, President of the South Nalbari branch of Asom Natya Sanmilan. Accepting the felicitation, Jitendra Nath Sharma became emotional as he recalled various experiences and struggles from his long artistic life.

Also Read: Guwahati: 64th biennial session of Asom Natya Sanmilan from Jan 18