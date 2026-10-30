Assam: Baby Girl Born Aboard Guwahati-Dibrugarh Bus Near Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable display of humanity and compassion, a night super bus travelling from Guwahati to Dibrugarh turned into an impromptu delivery room when a pregnant woman went into labour near Kaziranga in Assam. Thanks to the presence of mind of the bus driver, Babul Barpatra, and the cooperation of passengers and staff, the woman delivered a baby girl aboard the bus.

The incident took place when the 'Aideu Jaan' night super bus was passing through the Kaziranga area. The sudden onset of labour pains triggered panic among passengers, with cries for help breaking out inside the vehicle. Recalling the incident, driver Babul Barpatra said that he was driving when he suddenly heard commotion and cries from inside the bus. When he asked what had happened, passengers informed him that a woman was about to deliver a baby.

"Some passengers asked me to switch off the lights. I immediately stopped the bus safely by the roadside," Barpatra said.

He said that all the male passengers were asked to get off the bus to provide the woman with privacy. Blankets and clothes were arranged to create a makeshift delivery space inside the vehicle. The bus staff and passengers extended whatever assistance they could under the circumstances. "None of us really knew what to do at that moment, but everyone tried to help. The woman delivered the baby, and we immediately called an ambulance," the driver recalled.

According to Barpatra, the woman was travelling with seven family members who were on their way from Jagiroad to Dimou. Following the delivery, an ambulance arrived, and both the mother and the newborn were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The mother and the baby girl were reported to be in stable condition, according to the information available. In recognition of the situation, the bus owner also extended financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the woman. The incident stands as a heartwarming example of humanity transcending the boundaries of familiarity and relationships. At a time when every second mattered, the driver, bus staff, and passengers came together to help a woman in distress, turning an ordinary journey into an extraordinary story of compassion and solidarity.

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