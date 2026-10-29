Kaziranga National Park Eyes New Record as 22,000 Tourists Pack Park in 26 Days

Assam's world-famous Kaziranga National Park has witnessed a massive surge in tourism, welcoming approximately 22,000 visitors within the first 26 days of the 2026–27 season. The park, which officially reopened on October 3 after its annual monsoon closure, is experiencing a significant rise in footfall compared to the same period last year.

The early rush has been primarily driven by holiday crowds during the festive Durga Puja period. According to wildlife officials, the stellar start includes a strong international presence, with around 400 foreign tourists already arriving to glimpse the park's famed one-horned rhinoceros population.

"Till now, 22,000 tourists have visited the national park, of whom around 400 are foreign tourists," stated Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignesh on Thursday. "The footfall increased during Durga Puja and is higher than last year".

Currently, visitors are exploring the rich biodiversity across the Kohora, Bagori, and Agoratoli ranges via daily jeep safari slots. Due to the overwhelming numbers, park management is actively preparing to open the Burhapahar Range ahead of schedule to spread out the crowds and ensure a seamless experience.

Adding to the excitement, the highly anticipated elephant safaris are scheduled to resume on November 1, 2026, in the Kohora and Bagori grasslands.

DFO Vignesh confirmed that comprehensive medical and temperament reviews are underway to prepare the animals. “During the health check-up, the temperament and age of the elephants are also taken into consideration before they are allowed to participate in safaris,” Vignesh added, emphasizing that safety measures for both tourists and the gentle giants remain a top priority.