Assam: Badarpur police seized yaba tablets from abandoned vehicle

SILCHAR: In a midnight raid on Saturday, Badarpur police seized yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 2 crore.The contraband, weighing about 1.5 kilograms, was recovered from an abandoned Traveller vehicle along National Highway 6 at Gorokapan.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Uttam Adhikari of Badarpur police station. Shamim Ahmed, alias Saju, the owner of the Traveller, was also arrested. Police confirmed that the yaba tablets were carefully concealed in the vehicle and intended for illegal distribution. Investigation into the broader network behind the consignment is ongoing.

