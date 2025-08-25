Assam News

Assam: Badarpur police seized yaba tablets from abandoned vehicle

Badarpur police seized 1.5 kg yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore from an abandoned vehicle on NH-6 during a midnight raid on Saturday.
Yaba tablets seized
Representative image
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a midnight raid on Saturday, Badarpur police seized yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 2 crore.The contraband, weighing about 1.5 kilograms, was recovered from an abandoned Traveller vehicle along National Highway 6 at Gorokapan.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Uttam Adhikari of Badarpur police station.  Shamim Ahmed, alias Saju, the owner of the Traveller, was also arrested. Police confirmed that the yaba tablets were carefully concealed in the vehicle and intended for illegal distribution. Investigation into the broader network behind the consignment is ongoing.

Also Read: Assam: Series of Sahitya Akademi programmes held at Chatia College

Also Watch:

Yaba tablets seized
abandoned vehicle

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com