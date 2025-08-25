Assam: Series of Sahitya Akademi programmes held at Chatia College

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Nepali department of Chatia College organized a series of programmes on Sunday at the conference hall of the college. The inaugural session began with illumination of ceremonial lamp Dr Swapan Kumar Kalita, Principal of Chatia College. Dr Chinta Mani Sarmah, Principal of Biswanath College, and the President of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha inaugurated the session. Chandramani Upadhayaya, member of the Nepali advisory board, Sahitya Akademi, forwarded a welcome address. A section of students from Sri Sankaracharya Veda Vidyalaya, Gameri presented the hymns of the Veda. Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session. The inaugural session was followed by a multilingual poets meet with Chandramani Upadhyaya, member of the Nepali advisory board, Sahitya Akademi, in the chair. Participating poets including Anjan Baskota, Bishnulal Chhetry, Kalpana Atreya, Dr Daibaki Devi Timsina, and Dr Anushree Adhukary read out Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, and Sanskrit poems respectively. Chhatraman Subba, recipient of Sahitya Akademi translation prize, conducted the proceedings.

The third session was the ‘meet the author’ programme featuring Sahitya Akademi-felicitated veteran writer Udaynarayan Gautam. At the very outset of the programme, a brochure compiled on the life and works of the senior author and published by the academy of letters was released. On behalf of Sahitya Akademi, he was felicitated with a shawl, a packet of books. Along with the Sahitya Akademi, other organizations including Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Assam Gorkha Sammelan, All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Assam Nepali Natya Sammelan, Surabhi Sahitya Samaj, Chatia College fraternity, and individuals accorded him warm felicitation. After it, the author presented a lecture on his literary journey. It was followed by an interactive session. Anjan Baskota conducted the proceedings.

A separate programme, Gramalok, was held after lunch at the conference hall of the college with Dr Chinta Mani Sarmah, President of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha in the chair. Poets including Chandramani Upadhyaya, Purna Subba, Chhatraman Subba, and Dr Dipen Bharali besides others read out their self-composed poems. Purna Subba, Assistant Professor of Chatia College, offered a vote of thanks while Anjan Baskota conducted the proceedings. The programme was attended by dignitaries, teachers of Chatia College, representatives of various organizations.

Also Read: CM distributes cheques amounting to Rs 10,000 each to 18,370 women under MMUA

Also Watch: