Assam: Bagurumba dance records all-time high global google searches

New Delhi: Assam’s iconic Bagurumba dance is rapidly gaining global prominence, driven by the sustained efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a national and international platform to the state’s cultural heritage.

For the first time in nearly two decades, global Google search interest for Bagurumba has touched its highest level, while videos related to the traditional dance shared on the Prime Minister’s social media platforms have crossed 200 million views, reflecting its expanding international appeal. (IANS)

